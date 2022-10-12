Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Insider Activity

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS:CBOE opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.