Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

NYSE:LLY opened at $327.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

