Avestar Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.