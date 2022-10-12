Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 238 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.21 and a 200-day moving average of $281.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

