Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.