Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.28 and a 52-week high of $249.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.57.

