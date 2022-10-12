Avestar Capital LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

