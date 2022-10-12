AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

AJOT stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Wednesday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 126 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £149.83 million and a P/E ratio of 832.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.57.

About AVI Japan Opportunity Trust

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

