Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 473.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95,807 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 911,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 135,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

