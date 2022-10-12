AvocadoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,899.00 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $871.57 or 0.04549350 BTC on major exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $6,899.00 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AvocadoCoin (AVDO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AvocadoCoin has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AvocadoCoin is 1,012.98301483 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51,026.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avocadocoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

