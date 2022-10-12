Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $712,886.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,125.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,958,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

