Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 44.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $43,208.23 and $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ArcadeNetwork (ARC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is https://reddit.com/r/axerunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe (AXE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AXE through the process of mining. Axe has a current supply of 5,260,967.896223. The last known price of Axe is 0.00706226 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $110.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axerunners.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

