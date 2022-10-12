Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Achieves $926.07 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $11.15 or 0.00058479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $926.07 million and approximately $51.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,066.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001778 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.56730573 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $52,291,843.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.