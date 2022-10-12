AXIS Token (AXIS) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $83.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,163.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022910 BTC.

AXIS Token Token Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,542,354 tokens. The official message board for AXIS Token is laneaxis.medium.com. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @laneaxisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. AXIS Token’s official website is axistoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AXIS Token (AXIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. AXIS Token has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 320,303,188.40289 in circulation. The last known price of AXIS Token is 0.0112917 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $83.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axistoken.io/.”

