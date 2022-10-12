Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ayala Land Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AYAAF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Ayala Land has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
Ayala Land Company Profile
