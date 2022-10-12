Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ayala Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYAAF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Ayala Land has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Get Ayala Land alerts:

Ayala Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.