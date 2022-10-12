B. Riley Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$53.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.61.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.49. 620,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.44. The company has a market cap of C$23.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.05 and a 1-year high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

