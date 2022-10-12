B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.83 and traded as low as C$4.37. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 3,927,484 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.82.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total transaction of C$358,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,044,895.45. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total transaction of C$358,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,044,895.45. Insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

