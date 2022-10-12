Baby Doge Coin Tops One Day Volume of $4.21 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $184.57 million and $4.21 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.11 or 0.01429029 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025373 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001784 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.31 or 0.01612252 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,211,448.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.