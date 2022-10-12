Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

