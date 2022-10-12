Bailard Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 17,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 177,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,364.29.

RIO stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

