Bailard Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

NYSE WAT opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $269.37 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.66 and a 200-day moving average of $316.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

