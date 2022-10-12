Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.

