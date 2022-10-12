Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

FBC stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

