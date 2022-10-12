Bailard Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,357,000 after buying an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after buying an additional 337,867 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE POR opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

