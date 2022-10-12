Bailard Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $430.76 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.58 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.72 and its 200-day moving average is $534.46. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

