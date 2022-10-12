Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,312.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.49. 16,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.