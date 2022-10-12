Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,954 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.69. 100,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,239. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.70.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

