Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $327.93. The company had a trading volume of 292,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,463. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $326.85 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

