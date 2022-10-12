Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.93. 391,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

