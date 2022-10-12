Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock remained flat at $85.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 173,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,489. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

