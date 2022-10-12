Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

UNP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $191.65 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.26.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

