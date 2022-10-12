Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $727.51. 16,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $658.53 and a 200 day moving average of $645.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.