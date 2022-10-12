Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 71.38 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £500.74 million and a PE ratio of 288.40.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

