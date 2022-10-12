Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.70 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00025916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $217.60 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,125,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,822,910 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Balancer has a current supply of 52,125,146.54037172 with 43,822,909.74550272 in circulation. The last known price of Balancer is 4.96101781 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $4,220,590.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://balancer.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

