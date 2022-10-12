Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for about 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.11% of Balchem worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Balchem by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,689. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

