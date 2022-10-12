Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.