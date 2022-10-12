Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.