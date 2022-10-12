Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

