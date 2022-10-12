Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $91,207,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.