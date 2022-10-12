Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,618 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 137,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 183,393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,788,000 after buying an additional 460,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Raymond James reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

