Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,122,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.02 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.