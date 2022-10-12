Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 49,671 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

