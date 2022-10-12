Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,666,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,703,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

