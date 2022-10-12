Banco Santander S.A. Sells 128,719 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,719 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.