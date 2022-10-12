Banco Santander S.A. Sells 17,824 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

