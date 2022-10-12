Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 1,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.27%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

