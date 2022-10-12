Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.55

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.20. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 196,079 shares trading hands.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

About Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.