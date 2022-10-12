Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 372.2% in September

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 372.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
BKSC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.38.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.