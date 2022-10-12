Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 372.2% in September

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 372.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

BKSC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

