Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. 15,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.