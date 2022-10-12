Barclays Downgrades Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Equal Weight

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.