Barclays Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $200.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.17.

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.63. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

